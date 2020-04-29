Community Calender

Friday, May 1 Copiah Academy will have a parade for its seniors on Friday, May 1 at 3 p.m. The 2020 senior class will stand in the front of the school, while cars are invited to drive through and congratulate them on their last day of high school. Sunday, May 3 The Old Crystal Springs Cemetery will not hold its Annual Meeting on May 3 due to COVID-19. If you have any questions, please contact Jerry Gaddy. Saturday, May 9 Chautauqua Garden Club will have its annual plant sale (while practicing social distancing) on Saturday, May 9 at Railroad Avenue Park, Crystal Springs. In case of inclement weather, the sale will be held at the Downtown Packing Shed.