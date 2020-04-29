Jeanie Hart

Jeanie Carol Hemphill Hart, 72, Hazlehurst, passed away April 24, 2020, at her residence. A private graveside service will be held at Zion Hill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements. Mrs. Hart loved her family and caring for everyone, especially her children. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church, and she loved the Lord and her church. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Larry Hart; sons, Keith (Desiree) and Freddie (Chasity), all of Wesson; daughter, Angela (Jerry), of Crystal Springs; brothers, Richard and Tony (Patty), all of Hazlehurst; sister, Linda, of Crystal Springs; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.