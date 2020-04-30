Carneys retire from newspaper life

Joyce and Henry Carney, longtime operators of Crystal Springs’ community newspaper, the Meteor, are retiring April 30. The Carneys have worked together at the Meteor for most of their married lives. Over the course of nearly 70 years, Henry had a hand in overseeing and building a thriving newspaper and commercial printing operation. Upon joining the Meteor staff, Joyce served as a typesetter. In later years, she served as copy editor of the Meteor. Over the years, Joyce and Henry have been active members of Crystal Springs United Methodist Church and have served as members of many clubs and organizations around the community. The Carney family also operated the Terry Headlight for a number of years and was a partner in the Hinds County Gazette in Raymond. Current family newspaper holdings include the Lawrence County Press in Monticello and the Copiah County Courier in Hazlehurst. The Carneys, now in their mid-80s, treasure the relationships they have built over the years with multiple generations who have called Crystal Springs home. “We appreciate the love and support that the Crystal Springs community has shown us through the years,” Henry said. “It has been a pleasure to serve this community through the pages of its newspaper.” “Though they are retiring from the day-to-day operation of the newspaper, their knowledge of the community will continue to be invaluable to us as we work to continue to publish the best newspaper we can for the people of Crystal Springs and Copiah County,” said their son, John Carney. “We will miss seeing them at the newspaper office every day, but they have worked hard for many years and have earned this well-deserved rest,” he said.

