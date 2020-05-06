Bonita McGee Martin, 89, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Pine Crest Guest Home in Hazlehurst.

Due to current circumstances, a graveside service was held at Lakewood Memorial Park South on Saturday, April 25. Chancellor Funeral was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Martin was born Sept. 1, 1930, in Lincoln County to Willie McGee and Fola Strait McGee and spent most of her life in Jackson. She was a graduate of Loyd Star High School in Brookhaven, where she was known for her achievements in basketball.

Throughout her life, Mrs. Martin had been employed as a secretary with the United States Social Security Administration and worked part-time at the Oak Forest School Cafeteria, but most of all, she was a devoted mother and housewife. She attended Forest Hill United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Crusaders Sunday school class. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening, and canning.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul E. Martin; and step-son, Gary H. Martin.

Survivors include her step-son, Gene Martin, of Meridian; daughters, Lynn Martin, of Sherwood, Ark.; Sandra Dear, of Wesson; and Mary Posey, of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Billie Ellison, of Pearl; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.