Bonnie Brister Howard, 85, Crystal Springs, passed away April 29, 2020, at Copiah Living Center. A private graveside will be held at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Howard was a native and lifelong resident of Crystal Springs. She worked in customer service for Entergy, retiring in 1994 after over 30 years. She was an active member of Crystal Springs United Methodist Church, where she served in many roles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Howard.

She is survived by her cousin, Dianne Walker.