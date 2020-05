Copiah Academy Senior farewell parade

The Copiah Academy Senior Class of 2020 was treated to a Senior Farewell Parade Friday, May 1 in the front parking lot of the school. Seniors practiced social distancing as vehicles decorated with balloons and signs and loaded with well-wishers drove past. CA seniors include Vianca Allen, Frank Banks, Tyler Barlow, Eliza Brunt, Blakeney Byrd, Clay Kirby, Claire Buckley, Erin Buckley, Emree Sifford, Wyatt Fullington, Cade Romano, Hannah Stutzman, Hayden Walker, Julie Moore, Eli McCory, Mallory Frazier, Mary Katherine Stratton, Riley Furr, Daniel McCaffrey, Tristan Dear, Ryan Sessums, Bella Giddens, Tucker Freeman, Trey Smith, Alana Trowbridge, Alli Toney, Karyl Walker, Lainey Smith, Trace Holderfield, Vivian Gray, Nancy Liu, Madeline Miller, Shauna Gandenberger, Patrick Tyson, David Castle, Harrison Granger, Jonathan Brown, Nathan Spears, and Britton Howell.