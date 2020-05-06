Danny Parrette, 73, Hazlehurst, passed away at Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland May 2, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Pine Bluff Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Parrette, a Vietnam veteran and a Navy Seabee, was a native of Hazlehurst. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul G.W. Parrette and Edna Estelle Lowery.

He is survived by his son, Chad Parrette; daughter, Candice Parrette McLendon; sisters, Patricia Newman, Tina Maples, Susie Beall, Mary Jean Waldrop, and Wanda Bishop; brothers, Bobby Parrette and Billy Joe Parrette; step-brother, Scott McCloud; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.