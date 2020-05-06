Memorial services for Katie Madgelen “Madge” Ponder, 89, of Oak Grove, La., will be held at a later date. Cox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Madge was born on September 15, 1930, in Carthage, and went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020, at her residence in Oak Grove.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Ponder; parents, Ward Weems and Winnie Weems; brother, Grover Lee Weems; sister, Wardell Smith; and biological mother, Katie Weems.

Madge is survived by her daughter, Gina Murrah, of Oak Grove; two grandchildren, Jayson Murrah and wife Mandy and Kaci Davis and husband Roscoe, both of Oak Grove; four great-grandchildren, Anna Grace Murrah, Macaela Murrah, Jaelyn Murrah, Jayce Murrah; and brother, Jim Weems and wife Marie, of Brandon.