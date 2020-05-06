Walter Sammie Smith, 68, Hazlehurst, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson.

Services were held Saturday, May 2, at House of Peoples Funeral Home Chapel, Hazlehurst, with Elder Clifton Goodloe III officiating.

Mr. Smith was born June 3, 1951, to Robert William Smith Sr. and Rosa Hamilton Smith in Hazlehurst. A 1969 graduate of Parrish High School, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a longtime member of Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret Myrtle Hassel; brother, Robert William Smith Jr.; and nephew, Steven L. Hassel.

Survivors include a brother, Ernest Dorsey, of St. Louis, Mo.; and sister, Carolyn Dorsey Reed, of Atlanta, Ga.