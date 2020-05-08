Coronavirus update for May 8, Copiah County total increases to 152 with one new death

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released new statistics on coronavirus this morning. Eleven new cases were confirmed in Copiah County along with one new death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 152, including two deaths, two cases in a long-term care facility (cases may be among residents or staff), and one death in a long-term care facility. According to MSDH, county case numbers may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is currently at 9,090 with 409 deaths statewide. As of May 3, MSDH reports there are estimated 4,421 cases that are presumed recovered.

As of May 4, MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and commercial laboratories have performed 80,308 tests on Mississippians since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

MSDH urges that if you are waiting for test results, it is essential to remain at home. Do not go to work or leave home. Stay in a specific room at home and avoid contact with other family members as much as possible. These steps are important to prevent the possible spread of disease.

For more information and complete statistics for the state, visit MSDH’s COVID-19 page at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.

MSDH encourages all Mississippians to take the necessary precautions to help prevent transmission of the disease. Those precautions include: