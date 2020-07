University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health will hold free drive-through COVID-19 testing in Hazlehurst on Thursday, July 9. For testing, you must first be screened by completing the online form at any time or calling (601) 496-7200 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday).

Screening will be held from noon until 4 p.m. at 1060 Epps Ln, Copiah County Safe Room.