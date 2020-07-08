Copiah delinquent tax sale online for first time

Delinquent property taxes will be up for bid online for the first time in Copiah County on August 31.

Copiah County Tax Collector April Holloway sought and received approval for the process from county supervisors during their regular monthly meeting Monday.

The sale will start at 8:30 a.m. and continue until 4:30 p.m. The process is expected to bring in more money for the county because the bidding process will deliver increased bids. Bidders can choose the parcels on which they bid and every parcel in the county with delinquent taxes due will be bid off in the auction.

Additionally, 1.25% will be added to cover the cost of the online sale, which is provided by GovEase, a company that specializes in online tax auctions.

A request was brought before the board to remove the Confederate monument located at the courthouse. It was suggested the monument be placed in the Hazlehurst City Cemetery with the graves of Confederate soldiers. Supervisors took the request under advisement and will have their attorney look into state law governing the movement of monuments. They also asked for permission in writing from the City of Hazlehurst to place the monument in the cemetery.

Justice Court Clerk Mona Lisa Carr sought and received approval to add Breanna Sanders as a deputy clerk effective June 16. The board also approved the resignation of Tara Middleton effective June 30.

Board members recessed to 9 a.m. Friday, July 10.

Read the full story in the July 8, 2020 E-Edition