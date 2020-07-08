HCSD handles routine matters for new school year

By Anna Coates

A special called meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Hazlehurst City School District June 25 was attended via telecon by members Paul Rhodes, Dr. Dan Jones, Kenneth Thrasher, Superintendent Dr. Cloyd Garth Jr., and Attorney Carroll Rhodes. Absent were Alberta Nelson and Kevin Brown.

Agenda items authorized were the following: property casualty insurance with the Mississippi School Board Association, student accident insurance with Ameritas, service agreement with Copiah County School District and McComb School District, closing inactive Whitney Hancock Bank account, IDEA preschool and consolidated federal programs, request for proposal for gas and oil for the year 2020-2021, and retainment of Kimberly Alford for the FY2019 financial audit.

An additional special called meeting was set for 9 a.m. July 17.

Sixteenth section issues included opening bids on three hunting and fishing leases, awarded to the following: Kevin Mitchell, 127.93 acres, 16-1N-R4W, $2,432; Keith Dwyer, 80 acres, 16-1N-R2W, $1,600; and Donnie Dudley, 41 acres, 16-10N-R8E, $861.

Mississippi Forestry Commission’s recommendation for timber sale of 55 acres, 16-10N-8E, was accepted for advertisement for bids.

Terry noted that delinquent leases pending cancellation currently stand at one, a significant reduction.

With no further business, the meeting adjourned until the special called meeting of July 17. Work session follows every 4th Thursday at 5:30 p.m., the next being July 23.

