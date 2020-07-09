Parker Allen signs with Centeral Baptist College Baseball

Central Baptist College (Conway, Ark.) Baseball Coach Dr. Aaron Brister has announced another signee to his 2021 recruiting class. Parker Allen, of Hazlehurst, will join the Mustangs in the fall.

Allen, a left-handed pitcher and right fielder, comes to the Mustangs from St. Joseph Catholic School in Madison. He was lauded academically in his time at St. Joseph, and also earned the 2018 Copiah Academy Pride Award and the Copiah County MAS Scholarship.

Allen is the son of Patrick and Renae Allen, of Hazlehurst.