Higgins selected for induction

Barbara Higgins, of Hazlehurst, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Alpha Alpha Psi Zeta Chapter has been selected for induction into the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated 2020 Centennial Gamma Cohort of the Myrtle & Viola Tyler National Legacy Club. A virtual ceremony was held Sunday, June 29, and the second virtual ceremony will be held July 19.

Viola Tyler Goings graduated from Howard University with a teaching degree and a major in math. She taught school in Ohio for many years and was always very active in community affairs.

Myrtle Tyler Faithful was the second national president of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and blood sister to Viola Tyler. A high school mathematics and English teacher, Founder Tyler was an active member of Alpha Zeta chapter in Baltimore, Md. Both were founding members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.

Ceremonial remarks were given by Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, International Grand President.