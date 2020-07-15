Andrew Mitchell, 27, of Utica, passed away June 29, 2020, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Services were held July 13 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs.

Mr. Mitchell, a Mobile, Ala., native, graduated from Alma Bryant High School in 2012. Out of high school, he became a small engine mechanic, where he worked at Bobcat and then at John Deere. Currently, he was a millwright for Local Union 1192, where he started out as an apprentice before becoming a journeyman. He was the rock of the family and always provided the family’s motivation.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Murphy Mitchell; son, Abel Mitchell; mother, Gwyn Mitchell; father Tracey Mitchell; and siblings, Kevin and Jyssica.