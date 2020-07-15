Funeral services for Barbara Jane Stegall were held July 9, 2020, at Brookhaven Funeral Home, with burial following in the Wesson City Cemetery. Bro. Nelson Santa Ana and Bro. Mike Carr officiated the service. Brookhaven Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mrs. Stegall, 76, of Wesson, passed from this life on July 6 at the Aston Court Nursing Center in McComb. She was born on March 10, 1944, in Memphis, Tenn., to Clint Rankin and Gettis Thames Rankin. She was a member of Wesson Baptist Church; worked for many years as a seamstress; and enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandkids, and attending church activities. She also enjoyed playing Sudoku and Candy Crush. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend.

Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Tom Rankin.

Survivors are her husband, Freddie R. Stegall; daughters, Shari Nevels, Roxanne Douglas and spouse Mandy, and Joanne Allen and husband Scotty; brother, Gerald Rankin; grandchildren, Cari Nevels, Bo Allen, Chase Allen, and Maci Allen; great-grandson, Kane Williams; and a host of family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aston Court and Hospice Compassus.