C. S. aldermen in favor of mask order

A discussion at last week’s meeting of the Crystal Springs Mayor and Board of Aldermen about the importance of face masks led to an order requiring them in public places in the city.

Mayor Sally Garland said some merchants reported they could not get people to wear masks.

During the discussion, it was pointed out that people who should quarantine are not doing so and are going to the same places as everyone else. Alderman Warren Thornton said he was all for an ordinance because people won’t help others.

Aldermen agreed that everyone should do their part to help protect others by wearing masks, social distancing, and observing proper sanitation by washing hands and using sanitizer. Ultimately, it was decided that Garland would draft an order.

