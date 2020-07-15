Face masks required in Crystal Springs and Hazlehurst

The one thing that health experts say will help slow the spread of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks in public, is now mandatory in the towns of Crystal Springs and Hazlehurst.

Mayors in both county municipalities passed orders last week mandating the wearing of face masks indoors in any public place.

As of Monday, Copiah County had registered 675 confirmed cases and 16 deaths since the state started recording statistics on March 11.

The Mississippi Department of Health and the National Centers for Disease Control have recommended that everyone practice social distancing and wearing facemasks in all public places.

In Hazlehurst, Mayor Shirley Sandifer signed an executive order July 7 mandating that masks shall be worn at all times while in public or inside a public building or facility. All businesses shall require a mask to be worn by everyone as a condition to enter, with the rule being posted on the door.

Her proclamation also encourages residents to practice good hand hygiene by using hand sanitizer and to observe social distancing of at least six feet.

In addition, the order contains a curfew from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., and all bars are limited to 10 people inside the establishment.

Violation of any of the points of the order will be prosecuted as a misdemeanor. The order expires August 31.

In Crystal Springs, Mayor Sally Garland also signed an executive order mandating face masks be worn in public and also requires businesses to adopt a no mask, no entry policy.

The order tasks city police and employees with enforcing the order and states that a warning will be issued prior to a citation being issued. Violation of the Crystal Springs order is punishable by a fine of up to $300 and imprisonment of up to six months in jail. The order ends at midnight August 3 unless extended.