Hazlehurst dictates masks and limited gatherings

By Anna Coates

Hazlehurst Board of Aldermen, Mayor Shirley Sandifer, and City Attorney Tim Rutland met in regular session July 7. They joined other nearby cities in requiring more precautions against coronavirus by passing a proclamation requiring masks while in public and limiting gatherings. The vote was not unanimous, with one member pointing out too much overreach on the part of city government. Sandifer claimed the power under Mississippi Code 1972 45-17-1 through 45-17-13, declaring a civil emergency requiring action to protect public safety and welfare. The proclamation is in effect through August 31.

After approving June claims of $179,751.78, the board adjourned until 6 p.m. August 4 at City Hall.

