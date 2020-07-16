Hazlehurst Yards of the Month By Editor | July 16, 2020 HAZLEHURST GARDEN CLUB has selected the home of Ann and Barbara Roper, 309 Green St., as Yard of the Month for July. HAZLEHURST GARDEN CLUB has selected the home of Faye Coke, 13 Longie Dale Lane, as honorable mention of the month for July. Posted in News Related Posts Looking back at the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic in Copiah County July 17, 2020 Pet Of The Week July 17, 2020 Wesson Yards of the Month July 16, 2020 State commission seeks flag design submissions July 16, 2020 Hazlehurst dictates masks and limited gatherings July 15, 2020