Pet Of The Week

Peggy Sue is a pretty and sweet female hound mix approximately 2 years old. She is ready for a happy family of her own! Peggy Sue’s $90 adoption donation includes current vaccinations and spay. See the CAS website for details including online pet Adoption Application next to her picture and description on the pet listings: https://copiahanimalshelter.net/adopt Text/call Copiah Animal Shelter for more information and to set an appointment: 601-954-6447. Copiah Animal Shelter is open Monday – Friday, 9 to 5, Saturday by appointment. Mail: P.O. Box 366 and Street: 27084 Highway 51 (at Hwy. 27), Crystal Springs, Mississippi (MS) 39059 Website: copiahanimalshelter.net Email: [email protected] facebook.com/copiahanimalshelter Along with providing shelter and care, in June Copiah Animal Shelter placed 43 local area homeless pets with loving families (26 dogs and 17 cats)!! Year-to-date the volunteer-based Shelter has cared for and found homes for 163 local area animals who needed help. Please support Copiah Animal Shelter’s work helping animals and donate!