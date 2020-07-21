Drive-thru mask distribution planned for July 28 at CCMC

Copiah County Medical Center and Copiah County Emergency Management Agency officials will provide free reusable masks to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. The community drive-thru mask distribution event will be held at the medical center, located at 27190 Highway 28, Hazlehurst.

During the event, participants can simply drive into the medical center parking lot where masks will be provided without having to exit the vehicle. Five reusable masks are provided in each pack, and one pack per car will be available. If multiple households in one vehicle are picking up masks, event officials say that participants should be prepared to provide a valid driver’s license to show a separate proof of residency.

For more information, call 601-574-7000, or visit myccmc.org.