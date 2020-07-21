Edna Ree Allen Moody, 79, of Georgetown, passed away July 17, 2020, at Copiah County Medical Center. Graveside service was held July 19 at Georgetown Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Moody was the past president of Keep Copiah Beautiful, former board member of Crime Stoppers, and a member of Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce. She retired as an agent at Union National Insurance Company.

She is survived by her brothers, James Allen and Daniel Allen, both of Georgetown; sisters, Ethel Hart, of Georgetown; and Betty Whitten, of Crystal Springs.

Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Awareness.