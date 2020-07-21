Funeral services for Freddie R. Stegall were held July 17, 2020, at Brookhaven Funeral Home (894 Natchez Drive) in Brookhaven, with burial following in the Wesson Cemetery. Bro. Nelson Santa Ana and Bro. Mike Carr officiated the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Mr. Stegall, 80, of Wesson, passed from this life on July 13 at Aston Court Assisted Living in McComb. He was born on September 23, 1939, in Beauregard, to William Archie Stegall and Gladys Marie Farrar Stegall. He was an avid member of Wesson Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He worked for several years as an assembly line worker at Delphi Packard Electric in Brookhaven.

Mr. Stegall was always willing to help others in need of his services. He loved his children, grandchildren, and his great-grandson. He loved going to sports events and drinking his coffee. Mr. Stegall was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Preceding him in death were his parents, William Archie and Gladys Marie Stegall; his wife, Barbara Jane Stegall; his brothers, Robert Stegall, Marvin Stegall, and Jesse Stegall; and his sisters, Bernice McCormick and Patsy Jackson.

Survivors are his daughters, Shari Nevels, Roxanne Douglas and spouse Mandy, and Joanne Allen and husband Scotty; his grandchildren, Cari Nevels, Bo Allen, Chase Allen, and Maci Allen; his great-grandson, Kane Williams; his sister, Bonnie Galloway; his sister-in-law, Linda Stegall; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers the public may give donations to Wesson Cemetery, PO Box 216, Wesson, MS 39191.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aston Court Assisted Living in McComb and to Hospice Compassus.