James O. Middleton Jr., 67, of Hazlehurst, passed away July 17, 2020, at his residence. Services were held July 20 at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Ashley Cemetery.

Mr. Middleton was a member of Sardis Baptist Church. He retired from GNB Battery Factory as a fork lift operator.

He was preceded in death by his father, James O. Middleton Sr.; and grandson, Noch Jordan.

He is survived by his wife, Kay Middleton; mother, Bonnie Garrett; sons, Bradley Atkins Ashley, Daniel Middleton, and Steven Michael Middleton; sisters, Patricia Gandy, Donna Sue Middleton, Lizz Garrett, and Cindy Young; and six grandchildren.