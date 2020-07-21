Jessie L. Rhymes, 76, of Crystal Springs, died July 10, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center. Graveside services were held July 18 at Clear Creek #1 M.B. Church Cemetery with Rev. R. D. Wells officiating. Century Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, Robert L. Rhymes Sr.; sons, Paul Rhymes and Jason Rhymes, of Crystal Springs; Enochius Rhymes, of Grenada; Robert Rhymes Jr., of Wildomar, Calif.; and Jonathan Rhymes Sr., of Bryant, Ark.; sister, Frances A. Gaines, of Ypsilanti, Mich.; and eight grandchildren.