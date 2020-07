Thomas Matthew Sorrels, 57, of Hazlehurst, passed away July 16, 2020, in Hazlehurst. A graveside service was held July 18 at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Sorrels loved to fish and raised a fine garden. He worked in the shipping department at Kuhlman.

He is survived by his son, Aaron Sorrels, of Clinton; brother, James Sorrels, of Greenville; and sister, Marie Channell.