Coronavirus update for July 22: Copiah County total increases to 783

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released new statistics on coronavirus this morning. Six new cases and one new death reported in Copiah County. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is 783, and 21 deaths. According to MSDH, county case numbers may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is currently at 47,071 with 1,423 deaths statewide. As of July 19, MSDH reports there are estimated 30,315 cases that are presumed recovered.

As of July 21, MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and commercial laboratories have performed 417,684 tests on Mississippians since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

Local testing providers include Fast Pace Health and Copiah Comprehensive Health Center, both in Hazlehurst.

MSDH urges that if you are waiting for test results, it is essential to remain at home. Do not go to work or leave home. Stay in a specific room at home and avoid contact with other family members as much as possible. These steps are important to prevent the possible spread of disease.

For more information and complete statistics for the state, visit MSDH’s COVID-19 page at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.

MSDH encourages all Mississippians to take the necessary precautions to help prevent transmission of the disease. Those precautions include: