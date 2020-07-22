Pet Of The Week

Tippy is a cute and sweet female mixed breed puppy about six months old. She’s looking for a loving family. Tippy’s $90 adoption donation includes current vaccinations and spay. See the Copiah Animal Shelter website at www.copiahanimalshelter.net for details, including online pet adoption application and more animals available for adoption. For more information or to set an appointment, call 601-954-6447. The shelter is located at 27084 Highway 51 (at Hwy. 27), Crystal Springs, and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday and Saturday by appointment. Copiah Animal Shelter is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization operating solely on donations and fundraising. Donate and volunteer to help local area homeless animals find homes.