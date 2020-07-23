Teenager sought in July 16 shooting

A 20-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 15-year-old is on the run following a shooting in Crystal Springs on July 16.

According to Crystal Springs Police Chief Chris Palmer, the shooting occurred during a gun sale about 10 p.m. July 16 on Carolyn Lane.

Palmer said the 15-year-old allegedly sold an AR to Dennis Lowery for cash but then snatched the gun back and shot Lowery in the leg.

According to Palmer, the serial numbers had been removed from the firearm.

Officers are still searching for the teenager. Anyone with information that would lead to an arrest in this case is asked to call the Crystal Springs Police Department.