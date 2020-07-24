Co-Lin student-athletes earn NJCAA All-Academic honors

Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s impressive academic accolades continue to roll in as the NJCAA announced the 2019-2020 All-Academic Teams. Co-Lin landed 44 individuals on the teams.

“NJCAA student-athletes proved that no obstacle is too difficult to overcome,” stated NJCAA President & CEO Dr. Christopher Parker in a statement released by the NJCAA. “These difficulties pushed our student-athletes to the limit this year, but the opportunity to overcome these challenges presented itself and our student-athletes flourished academically. The association commends all individuals for their continued success on the playing surfaces and in the classrooms.”

Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2019-20 academic year. The criteria for the three All-Academic teams are: NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA; NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA; and NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA.

Co-Lin had 17 student-athletes earn NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors, 14 earn Second Team, and 13 earn Third Team.

First Team members include Britany Barnett, women’s tennis; Molly Davis, Katelyn Hayman, April Lynn, Meagan Poole, Macy Ziskin, softball; Duncan Falvey, Jordi Morey, Skyler Rasberry, John Ready, Julian Toloza, men’s tennis; Kylar Fielder, Trey Frierson, Micah Parker, baseball; Morgan McCray, women’s basketball; Landon Murphy, football; and Logan Pitts, men’s golf.

Second Team members include Carlon Brabham, Abigail Carter, Baileigh Jackson, Carly Polk, Ky’Albri Washington, softball; Jana Case, women’s basketball; Will Harkins, Landry McQueen, Peyton Parker, baseball; Bryce Lofton, Trent Tyre, football; Susana Patino, Madison Shows, and Mckenzie Shows, women’s tennis.

Third Team members include John Allen, football; Rhett Blackburn, Joshua Day, Adie Goodman, Brooks Italiano, Cade Lowery, baseball; William Davis, Adam Files, Bryson Jones, men’s golf; Andrew Hulon, Preston Ivy, men’s tennis; Bella Luckey, softball; and Gracie Phillips, women’s tennis.