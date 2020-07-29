Antonio Levell McGrew Sr., 54, of Hazlehurst, died Saturday, July 18, 2020. Services were held at White Bay Cemetery, with Hazlehurst Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Mr. McGrew was born Oct. 16, 1965, to Dorothy Perkins-Alton and Warren McGrew. He attended Parrish High School and Copiah-Lincoln Community College, as well as Virginia College. He earned his 32nd degree and became a member of Jackson Consistory #117. He was also treasurer of Mt. Moriah #719 and Past Joshua of Mt. Moriah Court. He was also a member of Phillips Chapter #46A, Holy Royal Arch Mason, St. John Commandery #2, and Andrew Stewart Council #2. He retired as a safety supervisor at Vantec.

Survivors include his wife, Vonda Belton-McGrew; children, La’Kiaus “Skeet” Moore, of Terry; Antonio “Bok” McGrew Jr., of Crystal Springs; Bertina “Big Kid” McGrew, of Terry; sister, Zonya Matthews, of Bakersfield, Calif.; brothers, Chris Perkins, of Byram; and Fred Perkins, of Cathedral City, Calif; and one grandchild.