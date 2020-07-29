CCMC announces Anna Phillips as Employee of the Quarter
Copiah County Medical Center Surgery Nurse Anna Phillips, RN, has been selected as the CCMC Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2020. Phillips received the award in recognition and appreciation for her commitment to excellence and quality patient care, while ensuring the goals and mission of the hospital are continuously being met and exceeded. (Photo by Copiah County Medical Center)
