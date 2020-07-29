Copiah County schools delay start to August 17

COVID-19 is creating havoc for schedules, and the start of school is not exempt from the ongoing changes.

The Copiah County School District has postponed the start of classes to Monday, August 17. The original start date was August 10.

Teachers will now report for staff development and preparation on August 10.

According to Demarrio Brown, assistant superintendent, based on coronavirus numbers in the state and county, administrators thought it would be better to postpone in an effort to keep students and staff safe during these unsettling times.

Brown said Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that he has reviewed startup plans from some specific schools and may give more specific guidelines related to school starting that will make plans across the state a little more uniform. If those guidelines come, the plans for school starting could change again.

Brown said administrators are trying to maintain safety and will continue to monitor conditions and make adjustments as needed.

When school starts on September 17, procedures will continue as previously planned and will include sanitation procedures, social distancing, and face masks, as well as changes to many routine school activities such as cafeteria procedures and bus transportation.

The new school calendar is subject to the approval of the Copiah County School Board, which will meet at 3 p.m. Aug. 3.