Dr. Dobbs to answer questions during live broadcast on MPB

Mississippi Public Broadcasting will air a special live “@ISSUE: The Coronavirus Crisis, A one-on-one with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 on MPB Television, MPB Think Radio, and MPB Online.

For this special broadcast, @ISSUE is opening the phone lines for Mississippi residents to ask questions live. Viewers may call 1-877-MPB-RING or 1-877-672-7464 between 7- 8 p.m. Aug. 5 to ask their questions.

Starting Monday, July 27, viewers may submit their questions in advance of the broadcast online at https://tinyurl.com/yxhyzjts or by following MPB Online on social media.

MPB News Senior Reporter Desare Frazier will host the program and ask Dr. Dobbs the questions.

For those unable to watch the live broadcast, the program will be available for viewing on the MPB YouTube channel, as well as MPB’s Coronavirus Resource page, www.mpbonline.org/coronavirus, after Aug. 5.

@ISSUE is a locally produced public affairs program that covers Mississippi’s legislative session and other in-depth news.

For more information on MPB visit, www.mpbonline.org.