Ribbon cutting for Above & Beyond

THE CRYSTAL SPRINGS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE welcomed Above & Beyond Education and Family Center into the business community with a ribbon cutting recently. Above & Beyond’s mission is to advocate for educational equality by providing tools and resources to help at-risk families and to enable equal access opportunities that empower youth and adults to live positive and productive lifestyles. The center is located at 318 E. Railroad Ave., Crystal Springs. Owner Lillian Johnson (sixth from left) is shown with (from left) Stacy Thornton, Malachi Adams, Dajanea Christmas, Alexis Brown, Tiffany Adams, Tomato Queen Eliza Brunt, Shelly Jackson, Rita Moak, Som Budhraja, Monta McDonald, and Mary Dell McCoy.