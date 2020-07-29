Tomato Festival canceled for 2020, some components still taking place

The 25th annual Crystal Springs Tomato Festival has been canceled.

The event is usually held the last weekend in June but had been postponed until September 19 because of concerns caused by COVID-19. The decision was made Monday morning to cancel the event this year. However, some activities will continue with precautions.

Sponsorship money and vendor registration money have been returned.

Crystal Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shelly Jackson wants everyone to know the 25th version of the festival will be celebrated next year and will be bigger and better than ever. She asks that volunteers be prepared to help with next year’s event when planning begins after the first of the year.

Even though the main events have been canceled, three components of the annual event will continue.

2020 Tomato Festival shirts will be available. An announcement will follow when they are ready for sale.

The Tomato Fest 5-K Race will continue in a different format. It will be a virtual event, with walkers and runners participating on their own schedule and turning in results. Details will be announced soon.

A Tomato Queen will be crowned, although the process will change. Young ladies who are an 11th or 12th grade student for the 2020-2021 school year may pick up a contestant form at the Chamber office. Registration closes August 14.

“The COVID-19 virus has affected all of us but with our ‘Tomatopolis Can Do Spirit,’ together we’ll get through this challenge. We do not know what the future holds, but we know Who holds the future. Be safe Crystal Springs,” Jackson said.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/crystalspringschamberofcommerce/ or http://cityofcrystalsprings.com/community/chamber-of-commerce/