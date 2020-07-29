Virtual pond management workshop to be conducted July 30

The Mississippi State University Extension Service in Pontotoc and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is offering a Pond Management workshop at 6:30 p.m. July 30.

The meeting will be conducted using the Zoom internet-based video conferencing platform. Speakers will include MDWFP fisheries biologist Dustin Rodgers and Mark Griffith of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service.

Participants must register in advance for this meeting using the following link: https://msstateextension.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIlfuCrqTsjG9EZUqTZJ

After registration, a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent.

Zoom is an internet-based meeting program that allows people to participate in meetings and education programs from the safety of their homes. Presenters can use this technology to share information while allowing participants to interact and ask questions. The requirements to participate in a Zoom meeting include an internet connection, a computer, tablet, or smart phone. In order to use a smart phone, the Zoom app should be downloaded from the App Store.

To receive more information about joining this meeting, call the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910, or email [email protected]

For more information regarding fishing in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com, or call 601-432-2212.