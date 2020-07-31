Pet Of The Week

Conway is a sweet male lab mix puppy, about four months old. This cutie is looking for love with a family of his own. Conway’s $90 adoption donation includes current vaccinations and neuter. See the Copiah Animal Shelter website at copiahanimalshelter.net for details, including online pet adoption application and more animals available for adoption. Text/call the shelter at 601-954-6447 for more information and to set an appointment. The shelter, located at 27084 Highway 51 (at Highway 27), Crystal Springs, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday by appointment. All donations are greatly appreciated.