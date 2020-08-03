Job seekers invited to Co-Lin Job Fair August 27

The Copiah-Lincoln Community College 2020 Job Fair will be held at the Billy B. Thames Conference Center in Wesson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, August 27. Local and regional employers will be present and available to speak with job seekers about employment opportunities.

Serious job seekers are invited to attend this free event by registering at www.colin.edu/jobfair. Professional attire and resumes are strongly encouraged.

“We want the community to take full advantage of this event as employers from all over the region are attending in hopes of filling open positions in their respective companies,” said Workforce Education Director Stephenie Sullivan. “Additionally, face-to-face conversation is the best way to meet people and get a feel for company fit, so we have put a lot of effort into making this event as safe and as ‘hands-free’ as possible.”

Co-Lin is providing a resume/application exchange system to employers and job seekers that will foster a hands-free environment. Job seekers are asked to create a free Co-Lin Career Coach profile and then upload a resume to their profile. There is also an option to create a new resume in Career Coach, if needed. Employers will post their job openings to the Co-Lin Career Coach Job Board. Job seekers may apply to posted jobs from any handheld device or computer through Co-Lin’s Career Coach website. Visit www.colin.edu/jobfair to access Career Coach.

Social distancing and face masks will be required for everyone attending the fair. In order to comply with occupancy restrictions in the conference center, attendees are asked to reserve an arrival time on the website.

The Co-Lin Job Fair is a continued effort by Copiah-Lincoln Community College to promote the business-friendly climate by investing in training and employment opportunities for the labor force in the college district and surrounding areas. Through workforce enhancement training funds administered by the Mississippi Community College Board, Co-Lin Workforce Education works to coordinate critical, affordable training to district employers and employees. Over the past three years, an average of 7,384 individuals have received training. Co-Lin firmly believes that economic success is best attained as a cooperative effort by the communities it serves. When one community succeeds, there is a direct effect on the surrounding areas.