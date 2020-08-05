2020 Tomato Pooch Virtual Pageant launches

COPIAH ANIMAL SHELTER has launched the Tomato Pooch Virtual Pageant, now through Sept. 12. For entry detail, visit www.copiahanimalshelter.net/tomato-pooch. Contestant Nugget (left) is a 1-year-old Pomeranian and the pet of Renee Boone. What Nugget lacks in size, he makes up for in personality. He loves toys, people, and other dogs. You can often find him playing in the backyard with his sibling, Jellybean. Contestant Khali (right) is a beloved member of the Sessums family and hopes to be the 2020 Tomato Pooch. She is a spunky, energetic 15-month-old pug who loves everyone. She hopes to steal your heart during this competition the way she steals socks from the dryer.