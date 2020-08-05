Co-Lin welding students earn credentials; new session starts August 17

Six Copiah-Lincoln Community College Workforce Education students on the Wesson Campus recently completed the non-credit evening welding course and secured the National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) Welding CONTREN Level I and II certifications. The program introduces participants to introductory craft skills (Core), Gas Metal Arc Welding (MIG), and Flux Core Arc Welding (FCAW).

Blake Burns, of Wesson, and Brian Yarbrough, of Crystal Springs, are among those students recently completing the 550 hours of training.

Upon successful completion of the Welding Contren® Learning Series, students have the opportunity to earn Level I and II certification through the NCCER. In addition to welding skills, students train for and earn their 10-hour Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) General Industry. With welders in high demand in the manufacturing, agriculture, and oil industries, Co-Lin’s Workforce Education Division offers evening classes at the Wesson Campus.

Anyone interested in the upcoming welding training courses that start August 17 should complete the application process by August 7. Funding assistance is available through a variety of sources. Additional information about registration and funding may be asked by calling 601-643-8707 or visiting workforce.colin.edu/program-info/welding/. Participants must also take the ACT Work Keys Assessment and earn a Bronze level or greater National Career Readiness Certificate.

The Workforce Division at Co-Lin exists to provide skills to current and future employees desiring to acquire skills necessary for their career no matter their age, background, or skill set. Training is available in various forms and accommodates a wide audience in the Co-Lin District, which includes Adams, Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Simpson counties. Individuals benefit from affordable, short-term, non-credit, workforce training classes that provide new or enhanced skills needed to enter a new field or re-enter with upgraded skills. Employers who enter a partnership with Workforce Education may receive custom, affordable job-training to address the unique needs of the organization, including but not limited to safety, computer, and soft skills. Training sessions are available at Co-Lin facilities or at the industry location.