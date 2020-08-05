County begins process of equalizing land roll

In their meeting Aug. 3, the Copiah County Board of Supervisors began the process of finalizing the land rolls for the basis of property taxes that will be due in January.

The board also entered a public hearing that will continue through Aug. 19. During that time, property owners who are concerned about their property valuations can voice their concerns to the board. Once the hearing adjourns on the 19th, the property roll will be finalized for the year.

Sheriff Byron Swilley reported 39 inmates, five female and 34 male, in the county jail as of that morning.

Supervisors approved the release of deputy Dale Christmas from the department. Approval was also given to hire Keith Williams as a part-time deputy at $12 per hour and Brandy Griffith as a full-time deputy for $30,000 per year.

Copiah County Director of Economic Development Arthur Lee Evans Jr. reported that economic activity in the county seems to be holding steady through the challenges presented by COVID-19. There have been no adverse announcements by any major companies operating in the area.

County administrator Ronnie Barlow discussed convention plans with board members. Perry Hood said most of the convention had been canceled except for necessary business meetings.

Board members voted to recess until Aug. 10.

