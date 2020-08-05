Della Talley, 86, of Brandon, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in her home with family by her side. A graveside service was held Aug. 1 at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Talley was born in Mt. Calm, Texas, on June 6, 1934. She was a wonderful wife, and her husband called her a “beautiful angel.” She was a loving mom and mamaw. Della was full of life and enjoyed everything life had to offer. Her favorite joys were traveling, eating out, and playing games with her husband and family. She liked winning a lot. Della was truly blessed and highly favored, and she will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Lee Phillips and Ollie Day Phillips; and her husband of 66 years, Wiley Wilson “PeeWee”, of Crystal Springs.

Mrs. Talley is survived by her loving husband of 3-1/2 years, Maurice Talley; her son, Lynn Wilson, of Branson, Mo.; daughters, Cindy Stevens, of Brandon; Becky Forman, of Gloster; Sandra Beverlin, of Lancaster, Penn.; three stepsons, Richard Talley, of Pearl; Randy Talley, of Grapevine, Texas; and Ronnie Talley, of Tucson, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and two great-great-step-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Cystic Fibrosis, Attention: Team Rilee, 8251 Maryland Ave. Ste. 16, St. Louis, MO 63105; National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891; or online, Autism Speaks, www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/7649.