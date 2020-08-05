Ed Patten becomes accomplished watercolorist

By Tricia Nelson

Retired chancellor Ed Patten, of Hazlehurst, traded a robe for a paint brush a few years ago and has never looked back. Patten retired at the end of 2018 after 41 years of service in the court system, with the past 20 serving as chancellor of the 15th Chancery District, covering Copiah and Lincoln counties.

He was born in South Carolina and came to Mississippi with his family when his father, who was in the military, retired and settled in his hometown of Dexter in Walthall County. Patten attended Pearl River Community College and then obtained a degree in pharmacy from the University of Mississippi in 1975. After working as a pharmacist for a little while, he decided it was not what he wanted to do, so he went to law school.

