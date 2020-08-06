Jessica Breazeale Consulting receives Award of Excellence

Jessica Breazeale, of Wesson, received an Award of Excellence in the Public Relations Association of Mississippi 2020 PRism Awards in the Tier 2 category for her internal communications campaign.

The association runs the PRism Awards each year to recognize the outstanding work completed by the state’s leading public relations and communications professionals.

Judged by public relations practitioners across the country and featuring multiple categories, these programs honor the top work in communications, PR, marketing, and media.

As a winner in the program, Jessica Breazeale Consulting joins a premiere group of past winners. Award-winning entries demonstrate knowledge and application of the four-step process which emphasizes research, planning, implementation, and evaluation.

Jessica Breazeale Consulting was chosen from a wide pool of entries to receive an Award of Excellence.

“Out of many outstanding submissions, our judges found Jessica Breazeale Consulting’s work to truly set a new standard of excellence for all practitioners. We congratulate her and look forward to seeing her future successes in this field,” said Rob Pettit, vice president for awards programs with the association.

“I am extremely honored to have been recognized for my hard work. l love being involved with this organization to network and collaborate with other PR practitioners,” said Breazeale.

During the awards ceremony, Breazeale was also recognized for obtaining her Accreditation in Public Relations designation. This distinction certifies and credentials public relations professionals as experts and leaders in the field.

“The process took two to three years. It was a lot of hard work. I studied nonstop and practiced my skills to earn this accreditation, and it felt good to be recognized for it during the awards program,” said Breazeale.

Breazeale’s win was announced during the organization’s virtual PRAM PRism Award event on July 22. While typically announced during the annual PRAM conference, the award winners attended the organization’s first virtual ceremony where top entrants in their tiers shared their winning entries.