‘Mile Marker’ podcast takes listeners across Mississippi and back in minutes

Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s television series “Mississippi Roads” jumps from the screen to your ears in the new “Mile Marker” podcast.

Twenty episodes have been released for on-demand listening pleasure and are less than 20 minutes per show. In “Mile Marker,” you will still be able to explore Mississippi’s unique landmarks, attractions, culture, and people while practicing physical distancing measures amid the current pandemic.

Locations covered in this first season of the “Mile Marker” podcast include the Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue in Florence and a visit to the Mississippi Art Colony — one of the oldest artist-run colonies in the country.

“Mile Marker” also dives into Mississippi history with features outlining how some of the unusual town names of the state came to be. Listeners may even use the podcast to plan their next outdoor adventure after hearing the episode on ziplining in Winona, or visit the state’s last drive-in movie theater in Iuka.

Subscribe to the “Mile Marker” podcast at http://milemarker.mpbonline.org/, or download the podcast on your favorite podcast app for your next adventure across the state of Mississippi.

For more information on MPB visit, www.mpbonline.org.