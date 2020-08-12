Acy Thomas, 74, of Memphis, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Clarksdale Hospital. A memorial service will be held at Celebration Fellowship in Jackson at a later date.

Acy was born May 6, 1946, with no known living relatives. He was a retired truck driver, welder, and bank guard. He also helped the Glovers at the Folly Theater Antic Shop. He lived at Copiah Living Center for two years before moving to Ruleville in 2018. He was a black life that mattered and was full of life; a friend to all that he met.

His helping hand was always ready to do what he was capable to do for others and asked nothing in return. A smile was always on his face and laugh not far behind. He will be missed by all that knew him.