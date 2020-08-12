Elnora Johnson Powell, 89, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 1, 2020. Graveside service was held Aug. 8 at Community Cemetery in Crystal Springs, with Rev. Roderick Jones officiating. Century Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include her sons, Tommie Powell and Billie Powell, of Crystal Springs; daughters, Pamela Powell and Sylvia Barnes, of Crystal Springs; Beverly Holiday and Barbara Williams, of Jackson; 35 grandchildren; 105 great-grandchildren; and 54 great-great-grandchildren.